Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,365 shares of company stock worth $11,391,942. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $23.44 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.