Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

