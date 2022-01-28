Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.91.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
