PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.92). Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.