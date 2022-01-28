PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.40

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 4213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.46 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

