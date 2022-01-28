PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.

PED stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,495 shares of company stock worth $222,805. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

