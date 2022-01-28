PetMed Express, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for PetMed Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $521.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

