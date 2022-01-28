Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 692,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,324,707 shares.The stock last traded at $13.96 and had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBR. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.381 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.