Phala.Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Hits $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00107270 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.