Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $58.56. 45,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,728,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of -635.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

