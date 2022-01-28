Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 625 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $341.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

