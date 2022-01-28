Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $271.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.