Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 141 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $415.34 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.29 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.54.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.