Pinnacle Holdings LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

O stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.