Pinnacle Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

