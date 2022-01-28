Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 2,211 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,566 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock valued at $51,963,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.