Piper Sandler Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

PCRX stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

