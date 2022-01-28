Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCBG. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $468.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.