Piper Sandler Weighs in on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.