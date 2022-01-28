Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

