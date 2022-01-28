Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PLVFF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05. Plant Veda Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

