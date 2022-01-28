PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases $122,525.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 310,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,746. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

