Plian (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Plian has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $47,599.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 850,607,245 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

