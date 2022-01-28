Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH) Short Interest Up 493.9% in January

Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, an increase of 493.9% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PPGH opened at $9.88 on Friday. Poema Global has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Poema Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

