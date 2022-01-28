PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $672.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $527,139.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.92 or 0.06767135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.43 or 1.00135723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052034 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.