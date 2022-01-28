Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.91) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,080.48 ($14.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.40.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

