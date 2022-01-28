Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) versus Biglari (NYSE:BH) Head to Head Survey

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Biglari (NYSE:BH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Portillos alerts:

11.2% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Portillos and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Biglari 20.89% 12.69% 8.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portillos and Biglari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 1.92 $12.26 million N/A N/A Biglari $433.68 million 0.60 -$37.99 million $228.72 0.50

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Biglari.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Portillos and Biglari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portillos presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.28%. Given Portillos’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than Biglari.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. The Insurance Operations segment operates through First Guard and Southern Pioneer. The Maxim segment deals with media and licensing. The Southern Oil segment consists of the oil and gas operation in Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Sardar Biglari on December 21, 2017 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.