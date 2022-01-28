Portion (PRT) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,613.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $4,613.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

