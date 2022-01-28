PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $144.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.69 or 0.06786489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00289849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00786128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00066652 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00395154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00240836 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,285,064 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

