PotCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $144.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.69 or 0.06786489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00289849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00786128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00066652 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00395154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00240836 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,285,064 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

