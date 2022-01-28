PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Receives Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG stock opened at $153.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average is $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

