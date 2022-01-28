Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 47,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,529 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 307,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

