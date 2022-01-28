Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

PFBC stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth $3,505,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

