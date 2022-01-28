Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Premier Financial by 982.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

