Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 81,470 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,950,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,318,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

