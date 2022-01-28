Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,937,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 9.77% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,386,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

