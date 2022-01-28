Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 58,940 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Hess were worth $740,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hess by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $855,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

HES opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $94.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

