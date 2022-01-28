Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 633,510 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,085,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.16. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

