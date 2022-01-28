Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 14,630 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $613,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 38,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

