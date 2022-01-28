Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 255,944 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,862,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255,944 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.26% of Delta Air Lines worth $888,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.34 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

