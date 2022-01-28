Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,165 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Simulations Plus worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.01 million, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $992,551. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

