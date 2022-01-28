Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Quanex Building Products worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NX opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $708.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

