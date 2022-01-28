Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Universal Electronics worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UEIC stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $445.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

