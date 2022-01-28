Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of QuinStreet worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in QuinStreet by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in QuinStreet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

