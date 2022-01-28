Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,913. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

