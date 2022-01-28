Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,948 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Mueller Water Products worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,240,000 after buying an additional 367,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,001,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.