Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Insteel Industries worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $720.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.48. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

