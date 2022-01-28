Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

