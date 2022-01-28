Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ PFHD traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

