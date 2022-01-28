Prosight Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Amedisys accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.79. 4,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $123.90 and a one year high of $314.84. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

