Prosight Management LP Invests $562,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 253.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 699,377 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 5,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,008. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

